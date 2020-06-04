Burden of Truth season 3 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Desperate Measures’







Are you ready for Burden of Truth season 3 episode 4 to air next week? The title, for starters, is “Desperate Measures.” It’s also going to be the biggest episode to date for the character of Kodie. She’s going to do what she can in order to help her kids, and it’s going to put Joanna in a very difficult position. Hence, the title. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Kristin Kreuk’s character may need to closely examine her own history to find an answer to what is a very difficult position.

Should this episode prove dramatic? You gotta believe so, and it could emphasize further the creativity that can come with working the realm of the law. Sometimes, thinking outside the box is essential in your quest to try to get results.

For a few more details, remember now to check out the full Burden of Truth season 3 episode 4 synopsis:

KODIE MAKES A MOVE THAT COULD JEOPARDIZE HER CASE – Kodie (Sera-Lys McArthur) makes a bold move regarding her children. Desperate to help her friend, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) recalls a memory from her past that could be useful to the current case. Meanwhile, Billy (Peter Mooney) meets another mom with a story to tell. Kelly Makin directed the episode written by Julie Puckrin (#304). Original airdate 6/11/2020.

One positive sign for the future

We’re two episodes into the third season and, at least for now, we’re seeing better numbers for the series than we did for most of season 2! This could all lead to us getting more new episodes of the Canadian import. The CW has at least figured out a good way to get some original programming on the air in the summer … and it’s something that a lot of other networks are struggling to do. We mean that even without bringing the current health crisis into the picture.

