Station 19 season 4: What could lie ahead for Maya Bishop?







Judging from what happened at the end of season 3, we’re confident that there are big moments ahead for Maya Bishop on Station 19 season 4. We saw the character start to understand the truth about her father, uncover a greater part of her own identity, and then also fight to win Carina DeLuca back.

So where does she go from here? What other stories could the writers dive into? Below, check out some of our individual expectations for where things could go from here.

1. Further explore her relationship – We don’t think we’ve really seen enough of Maya and Carina in a happy, committed relationship — and in reality, it’s going to be difficult still. Maya is still learning about herself and as she unravels some of what she’s gone through, things are not always going to be easy.

2. See her deal with the truth about her father – Whether she is in therapy or she is talking with her friends and loved ones, she needs to continue to realize further some of what she’s gone through and the impact that the abuse had on her. It can’t be shied away from, even if there is a time jump between seasons.

3. Allow her to evolve her leadership skills – At the end of season 3, Maya had a hard time getting anyone to listen to her. She tried to lead more with specific rules and regiments, but she complete forgot about morale. Listen to her colleagues more! Lead more with respect and morale — fitness and rules are important, but there are limits.

4. Have more significant friend moments – We know that there are a lot of people who could use some advice and support from her. Take, for example, Andy — with everything she’s going through with her mother, she may need a shoulder or two to lean on. Meanwhile, Dean and Vic are each going through an awkward time due to the feelings that are there, especially for Dean.

Station 19 season 4 does not have a premiere date just yet — for more on that, we’re going to have to wait for some news on shooting.

Related News – Be sure to get some of our expectations for Andy Herrera in season 4!

What do you want to see with Maya Bishop on Station 19 season 4?

Be sure to share right away in the comments below! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







