Hightown episode 4 spoilers: Jackie’s unwelcome distraction







Sunday night on Starz, Hightown episode 4 will arrive and allow you a better opportunity to dive into new aspects of the central case.

For most of the season, one of the things that we’ve seen is Jackie diving head-first into Sherry’s murder investigation. Even though she’s not a homicide detective, she’s done more work than almost anyone to find the most important witness — Krista. We know that she’s been eager to track her down and in this episode (entitled “B.F.O.”), she’s going to find her.

So what is the trade-off here? Well, it has a good bit to do with her running into some unexpected trouble within her personal life. This entire episode will be a collision course of sorts for her as she has to contend with some significant distractions — hopefully, they won’t be ones that compromise her sobriety and continued attempts to move forward.

For a few more details, we suggest that you check out the full Hightown episode 4 synopsis below:

Jackie discovers Krista Collins’ whereabouts, but she becomes distracted by something pressing from her very own life; Ray directly meets with Osito; Junior attempts to make amends for the uneasy situation with him and Donna’s family.

As for Ray’s direct meeting with Osito, that’s potentially going to be a major development. Yet, at the same exact time there are questions regarding whether or not he’s going to get any information that actually proves helpful. We’re hoping that things continue to progress slowly and surely — a part of what makes shows within this genre so good is that they allow for opportunities to sit back and watch how the pieces fall into place after the fact. We’re at a point now where we understand most of the main characters; now, we can see and understand more of how they fall into place in this world.

For those of you with the Starz app, remember that Hightown will be available early at midnight on Sunday — similar as we see with every other show.

