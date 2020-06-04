





Is Siren new tonight on Freeform? Within this article, we’re going to answer that question … but then also look ahead.

Let’s kick things off here, though, by going ahead and getting some of the bad news out of the way here — there is no new Siren on the air tonight. What’s the reason for that? Well, it has a thing or two to do with the fact that last week was the finale. We saw the showdown with Tia, the death of an important character in Dale, and the uncertain future of another important character in Ben. This definitely did not feel like a series finale, since there are so many different questions left open.

Think about a few of them now. What is the future of Ryn’s family going to look like? Are we going to see Ben survive? What will Maddie get from her time away from Bristol Cove? Who will the next Big Bad be?

Of course, the biggest question at the moment is whether or not there is even going to be a season 4, given that Freeform has yet to issue a renewal at this time. There are some reasons to hope, including an enthusiastic fan base and plenty of creative story to tell. Also, this show brings forward an important message that you don’t really have a chance to see just about anywhere else.

The cause for concern, meanwhile, comes down to the simple fact that Freeform just tends to cancel shows far too early. They’ve done it before and it’s of our personal belief that at some point, they will probably do it again. We’d go ahead and caution you on that. A decision will hopefully be reached over the next few weeks — we’re crossing our fingers and hoping that the current health crisis can be resolved in such a way that the production can get back to work this fall. If that happens, then maybe we can see new episodes again when we get around to the spring of next year … but that’s a big if.

