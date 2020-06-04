NCIS season 18: Will Gibbs revisit Fornell, drug trade story?







Our hope is that NCIS season 18 is still going to air this fall on CBS — provided of course that it’s safe for the cast and crew to return to work. We know that there are a wide array of different stories that people out there are eager to see!

For starters, you’ve got the relationships. Are we going to see something more for Bishop and Torres? What about Gibbs and Sloane? These are things that the producers need to figure out. We’re also getting the 400th episode and we’d love, eventually, for there to be something more for Cote de Pablo.

For the sake of this particular article, though, we want to spend a moment or two discussing Gibbs and Tobias Fornell. At the end of season 16, we had a powerful episode entitled “Daughters” that was all about Mark Harmon’s character doing what he could to help his longtime friend. Fornell’s daughter had gotten herself mixed into the world of opioids, and through the story they discovered a chain that could lead to some particularly dangerous people out there.

Since this time, though, the story has been put on ice — it’s been referenced briefly, but it feels like some of the plans were pushed back because of Ziva’s return and the storyline this allowed them to really explore. Now, though, the door seems to be left open and there is a chance for them to dive into a lot of different scenarios. We’d like to see Fornell back and for the team to look into a dangerous drug trade that is still very much pervasive in this country. It may not be a story for the first part of the season, but we could very well see it be a component in the second.

One of the things that we’ve come to know about NCIS over time is this — while they don’t necessarily tie together loose ends right away, they often do circle back to them. Here’s to hoping that they do something similar here.

