NCIS season 18: Will Sloane and Gibbs get together?







NCIS season 18 is going to have a lot of anticipation and momentum behind it no matter when it premieres, and for good reason. It’s got the 400th episode, a chance to tell some emotional stories, and hopefully chances to learn even more about our established characters.

Beyond just any of that, though, it also serves as a great opportunity to see if the show will make a move on some of their long-discussed couples. Such is the case for Jethro Gibbs and Jack Sloane. After being together over the past few seasons, are the writers ready to keep evolving this relationship? What more is there to explore? Let’s take a larger look at some of that now…

Also, remember to check out our new NCIS video discussing this very subject below! After you do that, be sure to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our playlist.

The case for it – The simplest reason why it should happen is fairly simple: There’s a clear demand for it. It’s something that a lot of big-time fans of the show have been waiting for! Sloane and Gibbs bring something unique out of each other, and for Mark Harmon’s character there is something great out of seeing him find this new part of himself at this point in his life. We’ve seen him with love interests before, but it’s been a little while.

Also, there is of course some interesting stuff that could come out of watching Gibbs be with a colleague — she doesn’t work under him per se, but they both would have to try to explain this to Vance and there could be some good story there. Ultimately, they’re already integrated in each other’s lives and it feels like there is evidence that they are into each other. Why not bring that to yet another level now?

The case against it – The main reason for opposition may be either from people who just don’t like the idea, or think that NCIS shouldn’t veer too much into romantic territory. We understand some of the latter concerns, but hasn’t NCIS done a good job of balancing things out before? We also don’t think that it is too soon at this point, given that the two have been around each other for a while and beyond that, have shown that they carry with them a deep emotional understanding of where each other is coming from.

Still, “Slibbs” will remain a divisive issue — we know that we personally would love to see something more happen with the two of them, but it’s really up to what the writers decide.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

Do you want to see Sloane and Gibbs get together on NCIS season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







