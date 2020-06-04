Vagrant Queen season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Syfy? The latest







Is Vagrant Queen renewed for a season 2 at Syfy? Or, should we just go ahead and anticipate that the series is canceled?

At the moment, we should note that nothing is 100% official on the subject of the series’ future … but let’s just go ahead and note that we’re concerned over the future. How can you not be? This is a show that was moved to a pretty-impossible timeslot during its run, and it is now stuck airing on Thursdays at 11:00 p.m. Eastern. We don’t know how you can look at something like that and think that it spells out something good for the show’s future.

Also, when you look at the ratings, there are multiple episodes in season 1 that failed to even reach the 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic that some people consider to be either a bare minimum or at least close to it. None of this bares altogether well when thinking for now about the future of the show.

Maybe Syfy will believe in Vagrant Queen enough creatively to bring it back for another season … but that may be one of the only hopes that it has at the moment.

The problem that we would argue Syfy has the most right now stems from the network itself. To be frank, it doesn’t do enough to give its shows a chance in 2020. It needs to find itself a way to distance from just traditional cable programming — maybe it means giving its shows a larger presence online, or maybe it just means finding a way to create ways for people to watch without a cable subscription. Whatever it is, it’s going to become harder and harder for viewers to stay on board when so many fewer are opting against having a traditional cable package.

Hopefully, we’ll hear about a firm decision on the future of the series soon … but we wouldn’t be altogether optimistic at the moment. If Syfy cancels it, there’s always a chance another network picks the show up … but we’d wager that the odds at the moment are rather slim.

Do you think that a Vagrant Queen season 2 is going to happen?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to get some more information. (Photo: Syfy.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







