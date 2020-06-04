Who is Barbara Gutman? Agents of SHIELD airs tribute title card







Who is Barbara Gutman? At the end of tonight’s Agents of SHIELD season 6 episode, the series aired a title card in her honor.

What we can tell you about her is that she had a very important role in the production of the series for more than 100 episodes, serving as a production accountant. It’s a tough, challenging job that does not often receive a lot of the same glory that an actor does but the role is extremely important since they are required to coordinate with the studio, other producers, and make sure everything lines up financially from one episode to the next. There are even more challenges when you consider the size and scope of this show.

Gutman passed away last fall, following the airings of season 6 and at that point, production for season 7 of the series had already wrapped. Agents of SHIELD was her first major television credit, though she did work on a wide array of films beforehand. Some of her more notable movie credits include Sky High and The Muppets, establishing her firmly as a part of the Disney family.

Gutman’s work was valued highly by the Agents of SHIELD cast and crew — after all, a title card following an episode is one of the most powerful tributes a production can give. It is a way of honoring your contribution and how loved and appreciated you were. It’s also a way of making certain that future viewers are well aware of the hard work she put in. This will be a part of additional airings all over the global, DVD collections, and individual streams of the episode. It gives people a chance to know of her further, and hopefully serve as an extra bit of comfort to her friends and loved ones.

We know that the entire Agents of SHIELD team is a tight-knit one, thanks to all of the years that they spent together. While the title card tonight was a moment for us as viewers to recognize her and what she gave to the production, we’re sure that they have had time to commemorate her and her work behind the scenes as well.

Our thoughts go out to the loved ones of Barbara Gutman and to the entire Agents of SHIELD family. (Photo: ABC.)

