This Is Us season 5: Will this be the season of Rebecca?







As we prepare for This Is Us season 5, whenever that may be, we know that there are opportunities for a lot of powerful stories. That includes us getting a further chance to understand the full course of Rebecca’s journey.

What we know entering this season is that we’re going to be seeing Mandy Moore’s character entering a trial for her Alzheimer’s diagnosis. We know that this will lead to a lot of powerful stories, especially when it comes to better understanding of her relationship with Miguel. There’s a lot to explore about those two, especially when you think about the course of their relationship that we’ve never quite seen.

Yet, we also want to see the show dive more into Rebecca’s past. We know that there is often an idealization of Jack as a character, and understandably so. He has that reputation built up as the perfect father, and because he is no longer alive, that only adds to more of the legend within the minds of the Big Three. Yet, in lifting Jack up, perhaps Kevin, Kate, and Randall have lost sight of all of the things their mother is responsible for doing. She’s been the unsung heroine in the family, and as they grapple with the reality before them now, this could be a chance to recognize this and show gratitude.

We know that Rebecca is a magnificent character, but in the present in particular, it’s always felt like she’s more of a supporting role. Season 5 is a time to change that, and to give Rebecca the spotlight she’s earned before it’s too late for it to happen.

