The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 almost surely on hold until 2021







It would have been nice to be able to see The Handmaids Tale season 4 coming up on the air sometime soon. Unfortunately, we’ve known for a while now that this is not going to happen.

Production on the Elisabeth Moss series is currently on hold, and like with a lot of other shows, it doesn’t seem as though it is going to be starting back up soon. According to a report from TVLine, it’s likely that you won’t be seeing the show until 2021 … and it’s hard to argue with that. Filming would have to get done at some point in the fall, and then you would need some sort of remarkably-fast filming turnaround in order to ensure that it gets on the air in time. Unlikely, we’re not 100% sure that this is feasible.

Also, shouldn’t a show this good not try to rush things along? The best thing that The Handmaid’s Tale can try to do is be patient and take all the time needed in order to deliver some great stuff. You want the quality to be there and the entire cast and crew to feel safe. All of the concern that they should be channeling is as their characters as they tackle a lot of difficult times that are in front of them.

One of the most intriguing parts about The Handmaid’s Tale moving forward is that there are so many different directions that it could jaw. You can argue that the journey of June in season 3 is one of the biggest transformations that we’ve seen so far. It’s exciting and, in that way, it could lead the way for some other excitement a little bit later on down the road. We still don’t know when the show is going to end…

