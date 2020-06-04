Outlander: The hopes for Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish’s Clan Lands







There’s a good chance that you’ve heard the name Clan Lands before if you’ve been associated with the Outlander community. The series is all about studying the history of Scotland, its clans, and it’s culture, and it has two familiar leads at the center in Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish.

Originally, Clan Lands was meant to be a podcast, but it has since evolved into something more. We’re excited to see precisely where it lands … though there haven’t been a whole lot of details about it as of late.

Here is some of what we can say at the moment — last month, McTavish indicated on Twitter that the series is still on the way. There is still no premiere date or platform … but we’re hoping to get some more information before too long.

Where would we like to see it?

We think that Clan Lands, at least in America, would be perfect for a network like History. It’d be nice to see it find a home on linear television — it does come bearing some big-name star power and beyond that, it could expose viewers to something totally new and different. Depending on the material already shot, we know that networks are going to be eager to have some new, different programming within the weeks to come.

Could Starz actually pick the series up? That feels unlikely, given that it is far and away different from the bulk of their programming. Nonetheless, we do think that it’s something they could at least consider — why wouldn’t they want to? Hopefully, we’ll find out something more within the coming months — if it doesn’t launch on linear television, we’re sure that there are a number of digital networks who would be more than interested in looking at the show.

