Absentia season 3 inching closer to July premiere date in some places







Absentia season 3 is going to eventually be on the air or streaming all over the world — it’s just a matter of waiting for the rollout.

If you are familiar with the Stana Katic series already, then one of the things that you probably know is that it utilizes a scaled-out approach with its arrival. It airs in some countries earlier than others, and it tends to come on Amazon here in the United States a little bit later. That’s the way that it has gone the first two seasons, and we’ll see if something different transpires now.

For some more news on Absentia in video form, be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some more news or view our show playlist.

What we can go ahead and tell you is that per some international outlets that we’ve seen, there are plans to air Absentia in parts of Europe this July. We’ll wait to share more specific details until we get a larger number of details, but this makes us hopeful that there could be a start date at least in Canada later this summer. Following that, maybe the series could launch in America by the time we get around to the fall.

At the moment, we feel like Absentia is going to be an extremely valuable commodity for a lot of networks out there — because of the global health crisis, there are a number of programs that aren’t going to be available. This means that there could be a higher amount of interest in catching up on this show, or that it could garner more attention. We do think that trying to offer viewers something new in a difficult time will be a priority for at least some broadcasters as they try to plan out some of their future programming decisions.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Absentia

What are you the most interested in seeing in regards to Absentia season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Sony.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







