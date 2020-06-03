Fuller House series finale: Candace Cameron Bure on final scene







The Fuller House series finale has now been on Netflix for a little bit more than a day, and we still feel like the show got a great ending. Are there some quibbles that we’ve got here and there? Sure, with one of the biggest ones being that they could have written Michelle further into the wedding even in the event that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen didn’t want to be there.

Yet, at the same time there were a number of powerful, notable moments throughout the episode — with the biggest one being the twist ending. After the wedding, it seemed like Kimmy and Stephanie were ready to move out from the famous house … before deciding to come back in and continue to stay there. It seems moving forward everyone could live in that place. They’re confined to a single space, but it seems to be how they like. It’s messy but that’s life and there is a joy that comes with being surrounded by other people you care about.

So what did series star Candace Cameron Bure have to say about that big farewell? Speaking in a interview with TVLine, here is some of what the actress had to say on the subject:

“It was totally a surprise when I read it at the table read … Talk about getting all the feels. I was so sad that they were moving out as we were reading that script. The thought of the Fuller house being empty, or even just having one family in it, made me so sad. So when they came in at the very end, I started bawling. I was like, this is perfect. This is absolutely perfect.”

This is an ending that does establish the show’s greatest theme of all — family. It can make viewers happy, and we do think it does leave the door open for more stories down the road … just in case there is an opportunity for everyone to get back together.

What did you think about the Fuller House series finale overall?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other information on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

