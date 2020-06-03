Lucifer season 5: How long can Lucifer, Chloe be apart?







As we get closer to Lucifer season 5 premiering on Netflix, we know there are going to be questions aplenty about the characters. With that in mind, why not have a discussion about the title character and Chloe?

We know already that season 4 concluded with Lucifer going back to Hell — it was a sacrifice he made willingly in order to ensure that earth was free of demons. Yet, it’s not something that he really wants. It’s just an unfortunate situation that he cannot seem to get himself out of … at least for now.

If you’re one of the show’s writers, you know that long-term, this is not a twist that anyone is really into. You know that a big strength of Lucifer as a series is having everyone together. That is something that just about everyone wants and with that, it’s something that we imagine will happen before too long. But how long? Personally, we can’t see the characters being apart for longer than a couple of episodes. There’s so much material worth exploring when it comes to Lucifer and Chloe as a couple, so why not get to a place where you can explore that a little bit further?

One of the most interesting twists is going to be just learning how Lucifer finds his way back to Chloe and what the consequences of it are. Is this somehow linked to the eventual emergence of God on the show? Maybe Amenadiel or someone else goes to him for help; or, maybe God makes a proper appearance on the show in order to wrangle with whatever consequences come from this decision. For every action in this world, there is a consequence … even if it’s not a consequence that anyone really wants.

Hopefully, we will get some more news regarding a Lucifer season 5 premiere date before too long…

