Lucifer season 6: Tom Ellis officially signs deal; is renewal incoming?

According to a new report coming in per TVLine, Tom Ellis has officially signed on to do another season of the Netflix series — which basically means that the show has cleared all hurdles leading up to a potential renewal. There has been some confusion over Ellis’ status on the series for a while now. It first appeared as though he was on board many weeks ago, but then there was some sort of unknown impasse that put all of this is jeopardy. Warner Bros. TV and Netflix have been actively working to try and make another season happen, and getting the show’s star on board basically ensures that it could.

Now, we just have to wait for an announcement — and we’re glad to see that the delay in season 5 coming to the service is not stopping Netflix from looking towards the future.

As we discussed yesterday, we do believe that season 5 (or at least the first half of it) would already be on Netflix were it not for the current health crisis. Our hope now is that the first episodes will arrive at some point in July, at the latest, which means that the second eight-episode batch could come later this year/early 2021. A lot of that will depend further on when the show can resume production, as work on season 5 was not 100% complete at the time that filming was forced to shut down.

In the end, we are still waiting for a green light on season 6 … but there is a good bit to be encouraged about for the time being.

