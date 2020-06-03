Riverdale star Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual, highlights new protest







We’re in the early days of Pride Month, and Riverdale star Lili Reinhart is opening up about her own sexuality while discussing an important cause.

In a new post on her Instagram Stories, the actress highlighted an LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter protest taking place in West Hollywood today. In the caption for it, she noted that “although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman [and] will be joining this protest today.” This protest is an instance of one community supporting another during what is such an important and dire time in this country.

To date, we know that many members of the Riverdale family have already spoken out or taken part in forms of activism. Cole Sprouse opened up recently about being arrested at a protest of police brutality; meanwhile, Vanessa Morgan expressed openly her frustrations over the lack of meaningful stories for black characters, and also opened up about being the lowest-paid actor out of the entire series-regular cast. (She later added that she had a lot of love for all of her co-stars, and Reinhart issued her a message of support back.)

Riverdale is one of the more influential shows on television for young viewers, and it is very much meaningful to see some of its cast speaking out about causes that they believe in. It could inspire other people to either do the same or, at the very least, examine further their own core belief system. This could be a valuable stepping stone so that all of us can live in a better, safer, and much more inclusive world.

As for the show itself, it is currently on hiatus, as just about every other major network series is. The CW is currently planning to premiere season 5 in early 2021, depending on what happens with the rest of the global health crisis.

What do you think about Lily’s announcement and decision to speak publicly today?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some additional news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







