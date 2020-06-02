Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan talks story frustrations, pay inequality







We’ve seen already Riverdale fall under criticism over not giving its black characters adequate material — today, that is starting to be amplified even further.

In a new post on Twitter today, cast member Vanessa Morgan (Toni) made it clear that she is “tired of how black people are portrayed in Media,” for starters when it comes to being portrayed in negative, violent, or dangerous ways. She also proclaims that she is “tired of us also being used as sidekick non dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show.” While she never mentions Riverdale by name within the post, it’s still clear where her stance is.

In response to another post, Morgan also noted how she was the “only black series regular, but also paid the least.” (Former series regular Ashleigh Murray has since been moved over to Katy Keene.) The pay inequality issue has long been a painful one in this industry, and even with changes over the past several years we are not even close to being at a point where changes are widespread. Even though The CW may have some shows such as Black Lightning and All American, that does not compensate for issues that exist elsewhere on their lineup.

Morgan’s comments stem largely from recent controversies surrounding Riverdale’s writers supporting the black community, with some feeling as though it comes across as a hollow corporate statement rather than something showing off genuine support. Vanessa has already come forward with a separate post noting that her issues have nothing to do with her fellow cast members:

My role on Riverdale has nothing to do with my fellow castmates/friends. They don’t write the show. So no need to attack them, they don’t call the shots & I know they have my back.

Lili Reinhart (Betty) was quick to respond, offering Morgan all of her support. It remains to be seen if this discussion leads to any change, but without conversations there is no catalyst. It is a situation we will be watching as we get closer to the premiere of Riverdale season 5.

