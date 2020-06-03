Nancy Drew season 2 writers return to work; what’s next`







The truth of the matter here is that it’s still unclear just how long we’re going to be stuck waiting for a good while for Nancy Drew season 2 to air. The series is not on The CW’s fall schedule, though we imagine that it will be around in early 2021.

If nothing else, we know today that another box has been checked off — the writers are now officially back at work! In a new post on Twitter, the creative team confirmed that the virtual writers room is now working to craft more new episodes. This is all happening in the same way that most other shows are doing things right now — working from afar and doing whatever is possible to just make sure that things continue to move forward.

Because Nancy Drew was forced to have somewhat of a makeshift finale earlier this year, we would assume that the first order of business will be wrapping up some of the stories that were there in the first go-around. From there, though, they can then try and figure out what else they want to do and what stories that they can take on. What’s exciting when it comes to Nancy Drew is that it’s a fun balancing act. You can take some stories inspired by the source material, but then also find a way to deliver some new and interesting twists to it. You can go in some supernatural directions, or try to do something that is real and grounded.

In the end, we know that Nancy Drew is poised for a strong season 2 — it got better and better as the first season goes along, and it is one of the rare shows that really can own that distinction. It’s hard for the first season of the show to find itself so quickly!

We've been missing our work family — but today we're back in the (virtual) writers' room to continue work on Season 2 of #NancyDrew! So many more stories (and terrifying monsters) to come! pic.twitter.com/7dCRBaiFNa — Nancy Drew Writers (@DrewCrewWriters) June 1, 2020

