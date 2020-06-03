Cable Ratings: Good Witch season 6, Billions season 5, Killing Eve







Want a good sense of the ratings for a lot of different shows on cable? Within this piece, we’ll go through Good Witch, Billions season 5, and then also Killing Eve. These are three shows that all have their own respective fanbases, and we’re SO curious to see and learn a little bit more about how they fare through the remainder of the season.

Let’s kick things off here with Good Witch, given that it is the subject of the image above. The Catherine Bell-led series on the Hallmark Channel continues to showcase steady ratings throughout most of this season, with the latest episode on Sunday generating a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 1.85 million viewers. These are at least reasonably in line with some of the numbers that we’ve seen from the show so far this season. It’s no guarantee for another season, but we’re going to do our best to remain hopeful.

As for the other two shows mentioned…

Billions – It’s inevitable that the Paul Giamatti – Damian Lewis show is going to go on for as long as the people involved want it to. Its latest episode generated a 0.1 rating in the demo and close to 520,000 live viewers. On paper, the live ratings so far this season are down by a health margin over season 4 … but remember that there are a lot of Billions viewers who do not check out the show live. They can watch it early via an app or some other means.

Killing Eve – This show is a little weird given that it airs on both BBC America and also AMC. Yet, the good ratings news is there for both. Overall, the finale drew in a 0.2 rating in the demo and well over 800,000 viewers when you accumulated the two averages. This show already has another season, but it is nice to see it conclude things here on a high note for now.

What did you think about the performance of Good Witch and Billions?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below!

