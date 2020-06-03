America’s Got Talent: Kelvin Dukes impresses with awesome voice







We knew that there were going to be some great singers on America’s Got Talent this season, but you have to have Kelvin Dukes on the list! There’s a lot to like about the guy — despite being so young, there is something still about him that is so touching and endearing.

What we learned about Kelvin tonight is that in his first performance in front of a live audience, he accidentally burped. That didn’t happen here. He can hit a lot of notes really far up there on the scale, and he’s also going to make people cheer for him for quite some time.

One of the things that we’re pretty comfortable in saying right now is that a lot of people out there are really going to like Kelvin. Typically, young singers are great at amassing large followings, and it helps that there is an element of charisma and energy here, as well. He also has a presence online, as well — he’s not as big of a star as some other people we’ve seen pre-show over the years, but he will get there. AGT is really a level playing field in that people can build audiences here very quickly.

After this audition, the one thing we’re confident in saying is simply this: People are going to be talking about Kelvin James for quite some time moving forward. He does have some heavy competition, though, including Voices of Our City choir and Archie Williams.

