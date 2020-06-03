Fuller House season 5: Final Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen reference







We knew entering Fuller House season 5 that the odds of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen appearing were pretty much slim to none. They’ve never expressed any interest in doing the show, and there are a number of reasons for that. A part of it is just because they’ve moved on and are no longer actively involved as performers. Another part of it is that they were so young when doing the show that they don’t really have the same memories as some of their older co-stars.

Yet, even without the Olsen Twins around, the show did find a way to inject some sort of reference into the story. Close to the end of the final season, Kimmy Gibler had a memorable line when asking about Michelle’s bike before looking to the camera and claiming “If she hasn’t come for it by now, she’s not coming.”

This comment was ultimately a callback to the very first episode of Fuller House, where there was another breaking-the-fourth-wall reference to the Olsens that included everyone turning towards the camera. It worked then and it also works now as just a reminder that there is someone else out there. We don’t see this as the show intentionally trying to irritate Mary-Kate and Ashley; it’s more just an acknowledgment to the fans that they haven’t forgotten about Michelle as a key part of the original show. They would love to have her back, and it’s not an issue in them not trying.

Ultimately, though, in not recasting the role the Fuller House team is still showing respect to the people first responsible for it. We know the lack of Michelle throughout the series is disappointing, but at least we know that the character is out there somewhere … and seemingly rather successful, as well. (They were written in a way that is fairly similar to what the Twins’ lives are actually like now, at least on some levle.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more news, including a discussion on the series finale

What do you think about how Fuller House referenced Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







