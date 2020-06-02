Fuller House series finale: The tripple wedding, the ending, & a big cameo







The Fuller House series finale is now officially on Netflix, and we should go ahead and warn you that there are MASSIVE spoilers within this article. If you’ve already finished the finale and are fine knowing how it ends, be sure to read on.

We knew that this was going to be the end of the series for most of the final stretch of episodes — there was going to be the epic, emotional wedding, and then after that, everyone would say their goodbyes as the house became a little bit less populated. We weren’t sure just how all of the moments were going to resonate, but they did.

Yet, despite Kimmy and Stephanie proclaiming that they were ready to leave at the end of the season, they decided in the end that they wanted to stay at the house. They can all raise the families together — basically meaning that the house is going to be even more populated. The line “the door is always open” was uttered once again, and the episode concluded with everyone coming back in the house. Nobody is leaving, and the ending really does set itself up for a season 6 or something more down the road.

Do we think that this is coming anytime soon? Probably not, but from the beginning it has felt as though Fuller House is a fairly idealistic show that does want to paint the best possible picture of the world. That is what this finale tried to do. In the midst of all of the surrounding chaos that is out there in the world, it’s a reminder that family is not something to worry away from. This family all loves each other and they’d love to be able to all be under one roof for at least the immediate future.

The finale also did have a number of notable cameos, with perhaps the most fun one being Joey McIntyre coming in to officiate the wedding ceremony. We’re sure that some would’ve loved a little something more with the Olsen Twins in the final episode, but it was clear for some time that they weren’t altogether interested.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Fuller House!

What did you think about the events of the Fuller House series finale?

Are you eager to see more of the series someday after watching this? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to obtain some other insight on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







