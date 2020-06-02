Dancing with the Stars season 29: Bruno Tonioli wants Meghan Markle







The first thing that we should say when it comes to Dancing with the Stars season 29 is simply this: No one knows when it will be back. ABC has not announced premiere dates for any show on their schedule, and we do still have serious concerns as to how this show could work.

Yet, for now everyone wants to cross their fingers and hope for the best … and understandably so. Who wouldn’t want to dive back into the ballroom before too long? This show is such a cornerstone part of ABC’s lineup, and the judges and other personalities are already speaking out about it.

In a recent interview with Extra, Bruno Tonioli was quick to offer up some of his own thoughts about who he’d love to see on the show moving forward and he made his choice clear: Meghan Markle. Yes, he totally went there, even though it’s hard to really imagine there ever being a chance that this happens. We have a hard time imagining that any member of the Royal Family, even one without official Royal duties, will sign on to be a part of this cast. The show’s more likely to get someone loosely associated with another family of royals elsewhere … but would they really be a star at that point?

(The irony is that technically, there is already some royalty within the DWTS family — pro dancer Keo Motsepe told Us Weekly years ago that he is a prince of a region of Johannesburg, South Africa.)

We’re sure that there will be some more official news on the future of the ballroom competition later this summer.

