SEAL Team season 4 writers room officially opens; what’s next







We know that there is a real eagerness to explore what’s coming up on SEAL Team season 4, even if you’ll be waiting for a while. At least we can go ahead and tell you that the first major box has been checked off.

In a new post on Twitter yesterday, the show’s official writers’ room confirmed that they have kicked off work on the new season … albeit in virtual fashion. That is similar to what is going on with the vast majority of writers rooms all over the country at the moment. Everyone is hoping that production can start (with precautions) later this year, but until we get to that point, creators and producers want to do what they can to get stories together in advance.

One of the central issues with a show like SEAL Team is simply trying to figure out just how they want to breach the subject of what’s been going on in the world … or if they will. Is the global health crisis going to play a significant part in how Bravo Team operates? Will it even be mentioned?

For the start of the season, we at least think that the writers will, in part, just continue the stories that they already have set up. There is already some footage shot for that, and then at that point they can start to move forward. Hopefully, everyone has an opportunity to return to work safely, and that we’ll be able to see some of these stories play out at some point in 2020. We may be waiting for a while until we know for absolute certain.

Today marks the first day of the #SEALTeam Season 4 writers' room! (Or writers' Zoom, as it were.) Can't wait to cook up lots of new and exciting stories! — SEAL Team Writers (@SEALTeamWriters) June 1, 2020

