America’s Got Talent: Roberta Battaglia gets Sofia Vergara Golden Buzzer







Tonight on America’s Got Talent, Sofia Vergara got a chance to use her Golden Buzzer, and in support of singer Roberta Battaglia!

Want some more America’s Got Talent video updates? Then be sure to check out the latest on the series below! After you do just that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more news and then also view our show playlist.

Can we be surprised to see Sofia pressing her Golden Buzzer for a singer? Not in the slightest. This is the sort of thing that often tends to happen on this show, especially a young singer who is making their dream come true. Yet, we know that Roberta is worthy — she’s got an extraordinary voice, and she’s also got a little bit of experience performing on television already. She’s got a viral performance of “Shallow” that she performed previously on Breakfast Television in Canada, which you can watch in its entirety below.

Just from watching this alone we know that Roberta is going to be a serious force to be reckoned with on the show. Young singers often are significant contenders on a given season, and that is without going into Roberta’s specific talent. She joins Voices of Our City Choir with a Golden Buzzer this season, but our top favorite may still remain singer Archie Williams. At least now, Battaglia is guaranteed a spot in the live shows … even if we don’t know when those will be or how they will play out.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent

What do you think about Roberta Battaglia getting a Golden Buzzer?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other coverage on America’s Got Talent. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







