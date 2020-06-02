The Flash season 7 spoilers: Godspeed will have important role







We cannot sit here and say for certain that Godspeed is going to serve as the Big Bad for The Flash season 7. Yet, it definitely seems as though the writers are not forgetting at all about some of the story they set up along the way over the past year. We’ve seen decoys versions of the character as of late, and then also one within the “reality” of Nora West-Allen back before that timeline was altered at the end of season 5.

When asked by TVLine as to whether or not we will see Godspeed in true form factor into the story, here is what showrunner Eric Wallace had to say:

“Yes, you just might … Because that’s where we’re going!”

Going in the direction of Godspeed is an exciting proposition for this show, especially since we’re talking here about a popular Flash comics villain and someone that the series has not 100% fully nailed just yet. One of the cool things that we are seeing with them, especially within the Wallace era, is a willingness to circle back to things and try to do them better. The original Mirror Master story, for example, was a little bit of a disappointment. Yet, in bringing on board Eva we’ve had a much more interesting take and a version of this character that definitely feels rather sinister. There’s a lot of exciting stuff that she brings to the table as an adversary and we’re sure that Godspeed will have some surprises of his own.

Of course, we’re going to be waiting a long time to see whatever the writers decide to do with Godspeed. The Flash will not be returning to The CW until early 2021, and evne when it’s back, the first order of business will be resolving the Eva storyline. From there, we can dive into Godspeed and some other stuff.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news regarding the future of The Flash, including more hints on the future of Red Death

What do you want to see from Godspeed on The Flash season 7?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







