World of Dance sneak peek: Are Styles & Emma instant contenders?







If you want to see some great performers hitting the World of Dance stage, look no further — Styles & Emma are going to be making their presence felt! These two deliver a fantastic, emotional performance in the video below, taking on a routine to “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish.

What makes it so special? It’s really all about the fluidity of the movement. With a contemporary style, you want everything to feel lyrical, flowing, but also still powerful. It’s almost like water splashing down where it can move in some many different directions, but still be forceful on the right impact points. The chemistry is there, the musicality is on point, and there are some legitimate moments of pure athleticism in here that will cause your jaw to drop.

So after viewing all of this, the #1 question that is worth wondering is simply this: Are Styles & Emma favorites to win the whole thing? Can they find a way to get there? It’s probably too early to say beyond just what they’ve done here, but this shows us that they understand the storytelling quality of dance. This is why we’re such a big fan of this style — it’s so adaptable, and with the right routine and emotional message there is so much more that can be done there.

There is still a lot of the competition to go, including a whole host of additional performances. Be sure to check out the rest of the episode tonight, but it’s okay to sit here and be in awe of Styles & Emma for a little while. Their dance just has the ability to move you, and Jennifer Lopez admits to getting goosebumps just from seeing the two move around. (Typically, that is a finale-only thing for her!)

