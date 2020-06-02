Law & Order: SVU – Stabler spin-off staffer fired over social-media posts







There is a new Law & Order: SVU spin-off coming at NBC featuring one Elliot Stabler, but the news today concerns an employee on the show than its overall story coming up on the show.

Over the course of the past few days, some shocking and dangerous social-media posts from Craig Gore, a staff member on the show, have surfaced. with one reading as follows in regard to recent chaos in Los Angeles: “Sunset is being looted two blocks from me … You think I won’t light [expletive] up who are trying to [expletive] with my property I worked for all my life? Think again.” The violent nature of this message spread across most of the internet, with many people contacting star Christopher Meloni about it.

What was Meloni’s response? He posted on Twitter that he has “no idea” who Gore is, and also clarified that he is not the planned showrunner for the spin-off. That person is Matt Olmstead. (Gore and Olmstead both worked previously on Chicago PD.)

Following all of this, Law & Order’s Dick Wolf issued a statement today, making it clear that Gore is no longer employed as a part of the show:

“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief … I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.”

Wolf, like so many others within the Law & Order / One Chicago world, is likely in the process of figuring out how to address everything from what happened in Minneapolis to the global health crisis on the upcoming seasons of his shows. It’s a difficult balancing act given that the stories on the shows are fiction; yet, they are often inspired by important events in the real world. These cannot be glossed over, and at times are meant to reflect the struggles of everyday people and also those on the front lines. Hopefully, they will be addressed in a way that shows the plight of those suffering in hopes of bringing about real solutions and conversations that could prove helpful in the real world.

The Law & Order: SVU spin-off has been ordered for 13 episodes, and hopeful it will premiere by early 2021, depending on the resolution of the health crisis.

