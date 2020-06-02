Blue Bloods season 11: How to address real-world events







We’re in the midst of a waiting game for Blue Bloods season 11 to arrive on CBS. Yet, we don’t think the premiere date is the only question that the show has to ask itself.

At the moment, it’s clear that we are going through a national crisis. Following the events of Minneapolis and other parts of the country, the issue of police brutality is now at the forefront of many conversations. It’s difficult, distressing, and exacerbated further by those who want to shift blame as opposed to offering up real solutions. It’s about trying to find a way to make real change going forward.

Blue Bloods is not a political show and this is not a political issue. The country taking care of its own is something that should be universal, and while we’ve seen the writers steer clear of some controversial topics, this is one we don’t think that they can or should avoid. They can work to be a part of the solution as opposed to handing down a variation of the same story that we’ve seen so many times before. We have seen a number of stories about police brutality on Blue Bloods in the past, but nothing really like this.

While we understand that viewers may look towards Blue Bloods as escapism, this show has always had a sense of reality to it and that’s why we think that they could address this in a bigger way in season 11. The Reagan family takes a more unflinching look at police policy than any other show on television making it a perfect show to take this on. They have an opportunity to offer perspective to viewers who may not experience or see this elsewhere; they can show the flaws in police-work and offer up at least fictional solutions to help end prejudice.

In the end, let’s just hope that they examine the issue and try to figure out some sort of way to create a path forward.

How do you think Blue Bloods season 11 will take on real-world events?

