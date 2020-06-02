The Baker and the Beauty season 2: Do finale ratings help case?







After last night’s big finale, we’re sure that the excitement surrounding a potential The Baker and the Beauty season 2 is palpable. How can you not want more after those final minutes? We expected some big moments for Daniel and Noa, but we certainly did not expect (spoiler alert!) the two to close out the season engaged.

So, at least for now, the good news is that the ratings are giving us a little bit of hope that there could be more. After all, the first episode of the two-hour block generated a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic. That marks the best overall performance for The Baker and the Beauty since it premiered, with the same going for it drawing more than 3 million live viewers. We’ll see if those adjust down in the final numbers but for the time being, they give us a little bit of hope.

We’ve said this before a few times and it bears repeating, but we do think the show has an interesting case to get more episodes down the road. After all, it is delivering a lot of steady viewership from start to finish and the story itself is fun and hopeful. Tonally, there aren’t too many other shows quite like it and there are reasons to think that with a better lead-in, the series could perform better. Just remember that for most of season 1, the show ended up airing after The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, a series that certainly proved itself over time to be a ratings disappointment.

We should have more news on The Baker and the Beauty season 2 over the course of the next month. Let’s just hope the news is of a more positive variety.

