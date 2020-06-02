The Baker and the Beauty finale: Did Noa, Daniel end up together?







For most of Monday night’s The Baker and the Beauty finale on ABC, we spent our time wondering about Noa and Daniel’s future.

Was there a reason to be optimistic about the two of them? Sure, mostly because the two did clearly have feelings for each other still. Yet, simultaneously there were also a good many concerns. For Daniel, he had some worries that his pretense of a normal life would be completely and utterly shattered. Meanwhile, for Noa she was getting set to take off to Morocco for months. All of this led to Daniel getting proper encouragement to head to the airport before Noa took off to Casablanca.

We’ve all seen this romantic moment before — watching someone speeding through an airport in hopes that they make it to the person that they loved in time. Daniel and Lewis traveled through their together, even to the point where they left their shoes at security — still, by the time they made it to the gate, they were told that the flight was already closed. This is when you had to press the panic button.

Yet, was there a turn in the closing minutes? As it turns out, Daniel wasn’t able to get to the flight on time. All of a sudden, the classic romantic comedy seemed to get a not-so-classic turn. Yet, as it turns out, Noa left the plane. He professed his love for her and they kissed. We don’t know if we are going to get a second season, so we’re pretty darn happy that the two of them are getting to end this season on a high note.

Of course, there is still a good question … what now? Well, Daniel and Noa got engaged!!

Elsewhere, all of the Garcia family had to make a tough decision when it comes to the bakery and the cafe’s future — they didn’t want to sell. They’re going with their gut and deciding to fight for what they believe in. It may be tough, but who knows? There’s a good chance that they can make this work and they’ll be far happier at the end of it all.

Do you want to see The Baker and the Beauty season 2 happen?

