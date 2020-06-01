The Baker and the Beauty season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?







Is The Baker and the Beauty renewed for a season 2 … and is that something that you should have some hope for? Within this article, we want to break some of that down!

For the time being, we should go ahead and make the following clear — there is no confirmation that we’re going to be getting a season 2 for the romantic comedy. We think that there is some enthusiasm out there, and it could only expand and get more notable over the next couple of months. We like to think that The Baker and the Beauty is a prime example of one of those under-the-radar bubble shows that develops a devoted audience over time and only gets more beloved once people discover it on their DVR.

Of course, we strongly believe that ABC is going to take a long, hard look at some of their DVR ratings before determining properly what they want to do here. We think story-wise, they are probably rather happy with how things are going. Ratings are the big question mark, including whether or not they see a better promotional path coming for a season 2 down the road. That’s the big thing that The Baker and the Beauty needs to do — find a better way to get an audience consistently.

If we were the folks over at ABC, what we would decide to do is rather simple — go ahead and pick up the show again, and this time around save it for the summer of 2021. If you can, air it after new episodes of The Bachelorette and allow it more of a real chance. This spring, it followed The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, which failed to really find any sort of audience.

