Doctor Who season 13: Will there be any filming delays?







When we think about the future of Doctor Who on the air, the one thing we know for sure is this: We definitely know that we need it. This series is, for many, a beacon of hope in a tough time. It’s a chance to get away from the world and see something a little bit more inspiration.

Want some more news on Doctor Who in video form? Then be sure to watch our most-recent discussion at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

Yet, is there going to be a chance to see the show back around before too long? Well, the first thing that you should know is that there is going to be a holiday special still either later this year/early next. We know that this is happening due to the fact that it’s already filmed. You don’t have to worry about anything there at all, and hopefully, that will help to make the season a little more fantastic. (We don’t necessarily think, though, that it will be themed around a holiday … though we would love to see Christmas with Jodie Whittaker at least once.)

As for season 13 beyond that, though, that’s where things start to get a little more confusing. For now, we’re cautiously hopeful that there will be a way for production to happen at some point in the fall. If there is a way for proper regulations and safety, why wouldn’t we want to see that happen? (We know that originally, the plan was for there to be filming a little bit later in the year before the health crisis.)

While you wait for more of the Doctor, the best thing that we can suggest is that you check out HBO Max — old episodes of the series are available there, and that could be an escape for people during what is such a difficult time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Doctor Who season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







