Shameless season 11 premiere date: Will it be delayed by Showtime?







We know that there is a real demand for seeing Shameless season 11 on Showtime at some point. Alas, it feels like we’re going to be waiting a while.

Originally, it seemed as though the plan was for the William H. Macy-led series to be back for some of its final episodes this summer. That was announced earlier this year, back when season 10 came to a close. However, times have certainly changed now and because of the current health crisis, we have a hard time imagining that we’re going to be seeing it in the near future. Filming on all shows is currently delayed, and there are going to be some challenges for a lot of different shows.

So when could production happen now? We can imagine something maybe later this summer or in the fall, at least depending on how safety regulations are going to be figured out. We’re sure that Showtime will put out more news, but you may have to wait in order to see it.

One of the biggest challenges that we currently imagine are tied to Emma Kenney, who plays Debbie Gallagher on this show and then Harris on The Conners. Her filming schedule was arranged in such a way that she was going to be able to do both shows. However, now that’s going to be so much more challenging to do. We’re sure that there will be a way to figure this out, but we have a feeling that it’s not going to be easy.

