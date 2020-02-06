Shameless season 11 spoilers: Could Ian, Mickey start a family?







If you find yourself curious in more news on Shameless season 11, there’s a lot to anticipate for Ian and Mickey. Sure, the two are married and they’ve gotten that sort of a happy ending. Yet, there is a little bit more news to look forward to here. The characters have a chance in order to figure out, one way or another, what they want to do moving forward. They still have a life to map out, including their professional future and even the idea of whether or not they want to start a family.

So while we can’t tell you one way or another what the future hold for Noel Fisher and Cameron Monaghan’s characters, we’re sure that it will be exciting! For a little more news on that, just check out what executive producer John Wells had to say in an interview with TVLine:

“We’re just starting in the writers’ room, but it’s already come up as something we want to have fun with … I’m sure we’re going to go there … Mickey… isn’t on board with [being a father] at first because it’s all just so alien to him. He feels like bad things could happen with his family.”

Both Ian and Mickey are accustomed to being around dysfunction, so of course there are going to be questions around whether or not the two of them could be good parents. Yet, we think they will get there — it may not happen this summer, but it could be in a hypothetical season 12 or some other point down the road. (The disappointing thing is that we may not be able to see it, given that Shameless season 11 is poised to be the final one on Showtime.)

Beyond Ian and Mickey, we imagine that there will be personal stories aplenty for some other characters. Lip and Tami, for example, have to figure out whether or not they’re meant to be together in addition to parents. Their relationship at the end of the tenth season wasn’t exactly stable.

