Shameless season 11 premiere date hopes over on Showtime







Following this weekend’s season 10 finale, it makes a great deal of sense to raise questions about a Shameless season 11 premiere date. How could you not? We’re nearing the end of the road for the series, and with the final chapter coming, the enthusiasm is going to be high.

(If you didn’t know, Showtime recently renewed Shameless for a season 11 — while it’s hard to know why exactly it’s ending now, it’s also hard to be angry. This is a long time for a show to be on the air, especially premium cable. It’s lasted longer than Dexter, Weeds, or Homeland, and they are some other iconic shows.)

Now, let’s get to the subject of the Shameless season 11 premiere date. For the time being, all signs point towards Showtime premiering the show in the summer. All things considered, that’s not too long of a wait! So why have it come back so soon? That has a good bit to do with the network wanting to pair it with On Becoming a God in Central Florida. Shameless is a fantastic lead-in, and this could help the Kirsten Dunst series continue to find a home for itself.

As for what we’re hoping to see throughout Shameless season 11, happy endings for some of the Gallaghers is near the top of the list. Some of these kids deserve it for what they’ve gone through! Of course, we’re not so sure about Frank — we’ve said it before, but we don’t think that he is capable of change at this point. Because of that, it’s hard to look at redemption and think of it as some sort of viable option.

Above all else, let’s just hope that Shameless continues to combine elements of humor and heart — that’s what has made the Gallagher journey so worth it.

What do you want to see when it comes to Shameless season 11?

