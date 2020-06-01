The Good Doctor season 4: Will the show have its same timeslot?







We’re in the midst of a long wait at the moment for The Good Doctor season 4, and we’re still in a place of great uncertainty. ABC has still not revealed the fall schedule and because of that, it remains to be seen if the show will be put on anytime. The network just may not know at the moment because of all of the uncertainty floating around out there.

We can’t tell you when ABC will have an answer for you — we’re all in a completely unprecedented time at the moment. Yet, what we can do at the moment is discuss further when on the schedule the show could appear. Will they want to keep it on Monday nights?

At the moment, we’d argue that the best answer here is yes — we do have a feeling that we’re going to be seeing more new episodes there. This is the timeslot that has worked so well for the show, and it’s allowed ABC to post some significant achievements in this timeslot. It also holds on fairly well to some of the lead-ins, which another show may not do.

So is there a case to air The Good Doctor somewhere else on the schedule? You can make a good case that ABC would want the Monday spot for a new show that needs an audience, especially when the Freddie Highmore series already has one. We just can’t see them wanting to change too much at a time where the world is already risky enough as it is. To us, it feels like the best strategy for the network is to rely on what they know works in this time, as opposed to making a big swing for the fences unsure as to whether or not it’s going to land fully.

