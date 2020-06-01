Better Call Saul season 6: Could it be split into two chunks?







At the moment, we’re in the midst of a long Better Call Saul waiting period — and it’s not entirely clear when the wait will stop.

Within this article, though, one of the things that we want to talk about is the show’s episode structure. We know that there are thirteen episodes to go, which is more than we’ve had in any other season so far. That means more story for us as viewers, but also more options for the network itself.

Is it possible that AMC could choose to go with a split-season format with these final episodes? There are some arguments to be made for it. Take, for example, the opportunity to get some episodes on the air faster. If you were to air all of the thirteen episodes at once, it would mean potentially waiting until mid-to-late 2021, at the earliest. Yet, it’s possible that you could get in the first six or seven episodes of the final season by next spring, provided that filming kicks off later this year. Nothing is altogether confirmed with that as of yet. It could also mean that you would have the show eligible for two more Emmy cycles beyond this one, and we know that this is something that the network cares a lot about.

So what are the problems? While we could get some episodes earlier, it’s possible that we will be stuck waiting longer in order to get some of the final episodes … and we’re not sure that anyone would want to be stuck having to do that for too long. Also, it’s possible that these episodes wouldn’t flow properly having to air in a couple of different batches.

