Prodigal Son season 2: Will it move to a different timeslot?







Now that we know that there will be a Prodigal Son season 2 Fox, the next order of business is going to be looking ahead. It’s going to take a lot of patience to get to the other side but eventually, we will.

With that in mind, it’s time to also raise the following question: Are we going to see the show move to another timeslot moving forward? We already know that we won’t be seeing the series back until 2021, but will it still air on Monday nights?

We think that there is a good case for keeping it as-is, mostly in that the show did generate some reasonably-solid numbers in the timeslot after 9-1-1. Yet, at the same time we have a feeling that Fox will want to use it now as a launching pad for something else. Given that so many shows are starting late, we wouldn’t be shocked if the original 9-1-1 was paired alongside the 9-1-1: Lone Star spin-off and the two series ultimately end up having a run similar to what we see with some of the One Chicago series.

With that in mind, our early prediction for Prodigal Son season 2 is that we end up seeing it at some point on Tuesdays in a lineup alongside The Resident. We think that it could easily fill a spot there that was previously reserved for Empire, and it can find a way to shine there without too much trouble. The only major danger that Prodigal Son runs into is if it loses viewers because of an extended hiatus. Sometimes, it’s hard for shows to continue to have an established audience after such a long, extensive break. Hopefully, there will be some positive news when the show does come back.

For now, we just have to hope that the series will somehow be able to get back to work by the time we get around to the fall. It’s all going to be based on the results of the health crisis.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Prodigal Son!

What do you want to see when it comes to a Prodigal Son season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some additional news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







