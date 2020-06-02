Fuller House season 6: Will it ever happen at Netflix, somewhere else?







As we prepare for the premiere of the final episodes on June 6, let’s go ahead and raise the question: Will there be a Fuller House season 6? Is there a reason to have any hope for this at all?

At the moment, we know that there isn’t a lot of reason to be optimistic. The final episodes are being billed like that for a reason. There is no evidence that there is going to be more of the show in the future, and Netflix seems to be fine to have it end with the big triple-wedding. It’s a fitting conclusion and one that the writers had a lot of time in order to prepare for.

So if there is a season 6 for Fuller House, there are no plans for it to be soon. If the viewership for the show does hold up over the years, it’s always possible that it could end up on Netflix again years down the road. If there is a good idea for a movie or some assorted specials, we could see DJ, Stephanie, and Kimmy getting back together for something like that.

What’s another option? Some other sort of offshoot. We’re not sure that we would see an off-shoot or prequel/sequel on Netflix, though; a more viable option could be HBO Max, which is a new streaming service that shares a studio connection to Fuller House in Warner Bros. TV. Moving forward, there’s probably more of an incentive to launch the show there than there is doing something more at Netflix.

Regardless of whether or not there is more Fuller House, we at least know this: It’s a series that will live on for quite some time moving forward. It has a pretty devoted following, and there are families moving forward who could look towards the show as a source of some sort of escapism and love. We don’t foresee it going anywhere over the weeks and months to come.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fuller House right now

Do you want to see a Fuller House season 6 on the air somewhere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







