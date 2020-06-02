Songland season 2: Bebe Rexha combines ‘Miracle,’ ‘Bones’ into one song







At the end of tonight’s Songland season 2 episode, guest Bebe Rexha did something that has never been done on the series before. Rather than just leave Songland with a single track delivered by one of the songwriters and producers, she actually folded a couple of them into one. It’s a reminder of how collaborative the songwriting process is, where people can ultimately work in tandem without either one of them recognizing what is going on.

With that in mind, we come to you bearing news about “Miracle” by Greg Scott and then “Bones” by Anna Graceman, formerly known as “Gold.” These two songs each contained some elements that Bebe really loved, and in the end what she decided to do was take elements from each one of them and put them into one powerful anthem — which is still called “Miracle,” since that is the hook that she loved the most.

The use of this song is somewhat convoluted. At the start of the episode, it was announced that the intention here was for this to be used in conjunction with the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. This episode was filmed back before the global health crisis, which is when productions were shut down and the Games were pushed back to 2021. Because of this, “Miracle” as a song may no longer have relevancy more than a year from now. We do still hope that it gets some play somehow, given that Rexha’s version is bold, inspiring, and ultimately pretty fun to listen to. There’s a lot of great stuff put in here from start to finish.

Do you think that Bebe Rexha made the right decision combining “Miracle” and “Bones” into a single song?

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

