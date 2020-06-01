Killing Eve season 4: Scripts already being written, says EP







While there is no clear evidence at the moment as to when a Killing Eve season 4 is going to happen, just rest assured of this — you will see it. Not only has it already been renewed for another season, but there are some scripts that are being put together already!

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle had the following to say about what’s going on right now:

The writers are in the room now. We should have three episodes written really shortly. We’re working to the schedule that we had before, and we will amend it as appropriate when we get closer to the date when we would start filming. We’re not going to do anything without people being entirely safe, and we don’t really want to compromise the vision for the show, either. So I can absolutely see a way that we could on air in 2021.

The truth here is that filming for season 4 wouldn’t be happening over the next several months, regardless of whether or not the current health crisis was happening. Filming wouldn’t began until later this year at the earliest, and we really hope that the cast and crew will be able to get back to work at that point.

Because of all of this, a season 4 premiere date in the spring of 2021 isn’t totally out of the question … but we recognize that nothing is guaranteed. We’re all going to need to exercise some patience while we wait and see what comes up next.

