World Outlander Day arrives with fan tribute video from Starz







Happy World Outlander Day! For those who are not familiar with the holiday, this is a commemoration of the publication day for the first Diana Gabaldon novel. It’s been almost thirty years since the book came out back in 1991, and since that time the love for the books has spread all over the world. These books are, of course, an inspiration for the Starz drama, which is hopefully going to start filming its sixth season this fall.

Because of season 5 being done, and with a long wait until season 6, this is perhaps a more muted version of World Outlander Day than we’ve seen in the past. Yet, the official Twitter for the show did share a new video of Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and other cast members thanking the fans. There is a recognition here that they are the lifeblood of the series. Without them, there’s no way that we’d have this many seasons or more than just a single book.

This holiday represents so much to so many different people, but to us the biggest applause is always going to go to Gabaldon. She created the foundation for everything, and that has inspired and captivated people for so many years now. People see themselves or others in these characters and while there may be something fantastical in the story like time travel, it always still feels grounded and real. That’s a rare achievement, and something that is note remotely easy to pull off. It’s also hard in general to find a loyal audience in this era where so many things are fractured and fragmented — there are more options than ever before when it comes to things that can hold our attention.

Your support is the backbone of everything we do. On #WorldOutlanderDay, and every day, we celebrate our incredible fans. Sláinte! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/esuATJ1Y6M — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) June 1, 2020

