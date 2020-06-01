Claws season 4 premiere date: Has it been delayed at TNT?







Where is Claws season 4 on TNT? We know that there are probably a lot of people out there eager to see the show back.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any evidence new episodes are going to be coming anytime soon. Originally, the plan may have been to launch the show in the summer (think around June) … but that plan seems to have been very much delayed.

Here is what we know at the moment — production on Claws was stopped earlier this year because of the global health crisis. It was at least a couple of months into filming at that point, as we know filming started in January. Yet, if TNT were to premiere the show, they’d only have a handful of episodes to air. They’d then have to go on some extended hiatus until the series can finish, and we have to imagine that they would like to air the entirety of the season all at once in the event that it’s possible.

For some more news on Claws in video form, be sure to watch our discussion at the end of season 3 below!

Our hope at the moment is that come this fall, the cast and crew can reunite to finish the story. Because this is meant to be the final season of the series, the last thing we want to see is it be done early without a proper ending. There is already one other big-time show in Empire that was forced to do that, and even to this day that ending feels somewhat disjointed and incomplete from the rest of the show we’ve come to know and love.

Hopefully, TNT will be able to share a little bit more in the way of Claws scoop once they’ve got it. At the earliest, we would say the final season could premiere late this year or in early 2021, unless the network is okay with a split season.

What do you want to see when it comes to Claws season 4?

