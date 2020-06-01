





On tonight’s Billions season 5 episode 5, everything got so much messier for one Chuck Rhoades — and to think, it was mighty messy before.

During the installment tonight, we saw Paul Giamatti’s character learn the news that his father was having kidney failure. It’s the sort of thing that, without a transplant, could end up killing him. It puts his son in an interesting position now given that he has to question mortality, let alone contend with a divorce, being back teaching, and also trying to battle Axe. It’s definitely the sort of thing that will stick with him.

If there is one thing that we can label as good news for Chuck right now, it’s this — the character is still alive. For now. There’s no guarantee that it will last through the rest of the season but, for now, he’s very much still out there and hospitalized. Will this be a plot point moving forward? Almost certainly, but we don’t think it’s going to be the sole plot point by any means.

If there is any good news on Billions tonight for Chuck at all, it’s this: Things for him romantically seem to be heating up. The relationship with him and Julianna Margulies’ Catherine Brant is fascinating. These are two highly intelligent people who should challenge each other and it could lead to some interesting character growth. If there is still one thing to wonder here, though, it is this — what’s going to happen with Chuck and Catherine if things become more serious? His relationship history is complicated … even if we’re just talking about Wendy here.

Overall, we do think that Billions is very much in the midst of a strong season. Do we wish that we were getting all of it at once? Sure, but you can’t help the consequences of the global health crisis. It just feels like the battle with Mike Prince is such a slow burn and we’re eager to get to the home stretch of it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next Billions

What did you think about Billions season 5 episode 5 overall?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







