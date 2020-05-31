Billions season 5 episode 6 spoilers: ‘The Nordic Model’







Moving into Billions season 5 episode 6 on Showtime, some things are going to feel familiar. Take, for example, risk-taking and Chuck taking big risks for the sake of getting what he wants. Of course, a big part of what he wants is taking down Axe. They each will have the other one front of mind, but there are some other issues that are simultaneously commanding some of their attention.

There are a few different things that we’re enjoying about the season right now, but one of the biggest ones is the presence of so many interesting new faces. We already love what Julianna Margulies is bringing to the table, and we’re sure that there is some more cool stuff coming up there.

Want a few more details right now? Then we suggest that you check out the full Billions season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

Axe’s plans are threatened when an old scheme resurfaces; Chuck wages war on a new front, but a dangerous gambit tests his budding relationship; Taylor looks to make an impact in an emerging field.

By the time we get to the end of this episode, our hope is that we’re going to have at least some better insight on what the Chuck vs. Axe dynamic will look like — and also where Taylor is going to fit in. They’ve found themselves in particular walking a fine line where both Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti’s characters think that they have them on board.

We know that Billions season 5 is going to be split in half due to the global health crisis — with that, we’re almost at the end of this current arc. You really have to enjoy every single episode with that in mind, since they’ll be gone for the immediate future within the matter of a handful of weeks.

