Greenleaf season 5 video: A new look at Jacob’s journey







What is going to be coming up on Greenleaf season 5? Over the final episodes, we feel like characters are going to become more fully realized versions of themselves. We will see relationships be fleshed out and

In a new post on Twitter (see below), you can see some of what Lamman Rucker has to say about the entire story of Jacob so far, from the highs to the lows to being able to see himself more separately from how the world views his father. We know that there’s been some crises already for him and Kerissa and they’re not ending anytime soon. They will be a huge part in the final episodes, as the family continues to be on the verge of falling apart.

The challenge for the final season at this point is pretty clear — you have so many different seasons and stories that you have to find a way to pay off, and it’s fair to assume already that not everyone is going to end up happy. Some people could be heartbroken, and there’s no telling just what the state of the church will be.

There’s ultimately no doubt in our mind, though, that Jacob remains one of the show’s more compelling and complicated characters. He lives so much of his life surrounded by shadows, and yet it could be time for him to see and embrace more of the light. We’ll see if this season gives him that opportunity, or if we end up just seeing him plunge into greater despair.

If you’re not caught up on Greenleaf just yet, rest assured that there is still time! After all, the latest episodes are available on Netflix.

"These different events where Jacob is stepping up, are turning him into a new man." @LammanRucker takes a look at where Jacob started, and where we can see him going in the final season of #Greenleaf. pic.twitter.com/mUaZcgdQxL — Greenleaf OWN (@GreenleafOWN) May 31, 2020

