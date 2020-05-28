Greenleaf season 5 video: Deborah Joy Winans on Charity’s journey







Greenleaf season 5 is airing on OWN next month, and there is inevitably a lot of emotion that goes along with it. This is the final season and through that, a chance to see and know closure for a lot of beloved characters. There are a lot of people who deserve it because of everything that they’ve gone through, and you have to consider Charity high on that list.

In the video below, you can hear Deborah Joy Winans break down the story that we’ve seen for Charity so far, including all of the different hurdles that she’s been forced to overcome. Think back to season 1 with the pregnancy, the heartbreak, eventually losing a baby, and then having to assess what her life was. She’s struggled with coping mechanisms, finding herself, and understanding her faith. It’s all been real and it’s definitely been powerful, and we hope that it’s building towards something big in the end.

We do think that the final season is going to shift the focus back on some level to what it’s always been with this show: Family and faith. Sometimes, the people preaching the most powerful messages are often the most flawed, and the identity of saints and sinners can be a little bit hard to properly decipher. Still, we know Greenleaf to be a fantastic character study and an exploration into a world so few rarely see on television. That’s been a big part of its power, and one of the reasons why so few are satisfied with this being the final season.

Luckily, we know already that there is a spin-off coming! While there isn’t a lot of information as to what said spin-off is going to be about, the mere acknowledgement of its existence is reason enough for excitement now. It may be hard to announce too much more given the fact that there are still a number of episodes of the show itself to air — these installments could end up giving something more away.

"She had to go through a lot of things, to get to where she is now." @DeborahJWinans looks back at where Charity started and where she's heading in the final season. #Greenleaf pic.twitter.com/k9TsJe5DnP — Greenleaf OWN (@GreenleafOWN) May 24, 2020

