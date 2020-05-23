Greenleaf season 5: Could planned spin-off happen in 2021?







Earlier this month, we got all sorts of great news when it comes to Greenleaf — not only are there new episodes coming next month, but there’s a spin-off being planned!

At this point, it is still super early — it’s hard to know just what OWN has planned insofar as ideas for this upcoming show. Nonetheless, we’re sure that at least one or two characters from the main show will be involved, and the tone will be fairly similar to what you know already.

Now, let’s move ahead to the question at the heart of this article: Could this spin-off actually happen next year? We understand that it’s easy to look at the situation we’re in right now and utter no, but the truth is a little bit more complicated. It may be possible to get things off the ground next year depending on what the planning process is. Nobody may be able to film anything right now, but the truth is that it’d take some time to get to where this show could film anyway. You need an idea, some scripts, a cast, and the go-ahead from the network. Early 2021 is the earliest we could imagine the spin-off filming even if we weren’t in a global health crisis.

With this in mind, we at least think it’s possible that there could be some episodes coming to OWN next summer/fall, provided that the world starts to get a little safer. We are all in this particularly uncertain time and with that, there are no clear guarantees. Just know that the network would probably like to get things moving on a spin-off soon in order to capitalize on the popularity of the series they already have. If you wait too long, there is a risk that the viewership will fade.

