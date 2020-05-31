Quiz episode 2 spoilers: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire scandal continues







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Quiz episode 2? There’s another episode of the British limited series airing next week on AMC.

For those unaware of the show who stumbled upon this article, it is based on the Who Wants to be a Millionaire? cheating scandal — an elaborate scheme that included coughs and some other things in an attempt to try to manipulate a game show in order to get the biggest prize possible. This is a show that you don’t see all that often, and for those of you show love game shows and their complicated history, there is something exciting about it. (The irony here is that this a show that is airing the same night as a Press Your Luck revival, and that is the other example of a notable game show that has had a cheating scandal in the past.)

As for those of you who have checked out the show, you already know that Charles Ingram is going to be back as a contestant again. Things are about to take an interesting turn, and the show is going to get more interesting from here on out.

Want a few more details? Then check out the Quiz episode 2 synopsis below:

When seemingly hopeless contestant Charles Ingram returns for his second night in the hot seat, he is a brand new man with a brand new strategy. With the audience on the edge of their seats, Charles dithers and about-turns up the question ladder while an increasingly suspicious production team launch an investigation that will lead them to an incriminating pattern of coughs in the studio audience.

It remains to be seen just what the US reception to Quiz is going to be, but we certainly hope that it does get a good bit of attention and respect behind it. This is a show that is smart and certainly different than many others that are out there.

What do you want to see when it comes to Quiz episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here in the event you want some other news. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







